The Falcons outscored the Dolphins team on offense, defense, and special teams

The Falcons were able to play as one. All three phases for the Falcons were able to score twice as many points as the entire Dolphins roster. Sure, it is preseason but these are still professionals on the field who are going up against players who are supposedly on the same level.
Everyone is excited about this Atlanta Falcons team; Terry Fontenot has been able to build the roster he has envisioned, Arthur Smith has the weapons to lead an explosive offense, and Ryan Nielsen has injected belief into the defense. Everything seems to be humming for this team.
We were all interested to see how the Falcons would look in the preseason and while starters did not play, they still looked good, like really good.
In fact, the Falcons were able to play as a team with their offense, defense, and special teams shining in their own ways. Meanwhile, their opponent couldn't do anything, especially on offense where they only managed three points with six drives that didn't end in a punt, points, or end of half (2 turnover on downs, 4 turnovers).
Just look at the points scored by each group:
- Falcons offense: 6 points
- Falcons defense: 6 points
- Falcons special teams: 7 points (including PAT)
- Dolphins team: 3 points
It is a simple yet impressive statistic.
And before I hear the "it is preseason" comments, I would just like to say that the Falcons were going against Skylar Thompson who started a playoff game this year, and Mike White who started numerous games last season.
They were going up against a defense that consisted of a couple of CFL players, a few XFL players, a seventh-round pick, and undrafted players.
In no way am I saying that the Falcons will dominate like this in any regular season game, but this was still live football and we should be encouraged by what we saw on the field. Each one of those players on the field is talented enough to play in the NFL and the good guys were dominant.