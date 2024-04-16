A possible draft strategy for the Falcons first 4 selections in 2024 NFL Draft
Due to the team going heavy on the offensive side of the ball during free agency, many expect the Falcons to focus more on the defensive side in this year's draft. Here is a list of prospects at various positions for the Falcons to choose from in each of it's first 4 selections.
Falcons draft strategy: Round 1, Pick 8
The Falcons have a golden opportunity to get the coveted pass rusher they have been missing. They hold the 8th overall selection in the draft and will more than likely use the pick on a premier edge rusher.
When looking at the prospects at that position, 3 players stand out as elite as each one can come in and start right away. The Falcons are predicted in many mock drafts to select Dallas Turner from the University of Alabama. He possesses a relentless motor and has impressive straight-line speed. Scouting reports have suggested that Turner often struggles against the run but that can be fixed with good coaching, refined technique, and game planning. Scouts also realized that Turner has a tough time using his hands to gain leverage when he faces double teams.
Laiatu Latu out of UCLA is a great athlete with a tremendous motor to go along with his 6'5, 265-pound frame. What separates Latu is his advanced technique and use of hands. His hand placement is good and the way he works through traffic to pursue ball carriers is the energy NFL coaches love.
Jared Verse from Florida State just explodes off the ball and maintains outside discipline as he rushes. He is very powerful and can be effective in numerous schemes and blitz packages. It wouldn't be surprising to see all 3 of these edge rushers taken in the first 15 but the Falcons have to decide who best fits their system.