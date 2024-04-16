A possible draft strategy for the Falcons first 4 selections in 2024 NFL Draft
Due to the team going heavy on the offensive side of the ball during free agency, many expect the Falcons to focus more on the defensive side in this year's draft. Here is a list of prospects at various positions for the Falcons to choose from in each of it's first 4 selections.
Falcons draft strategy: Round 2: Pick 43
New defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake may have the opportunity to give his input as the Falcons may select a young defensive back to replace Jeff Okudah who departed via free agency.
Some of the top players at the position should still be available at this spot. Kamari Lassiter, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Mike Sainristil could all still be on the board as either one of these prospects could compete for a starting job opposite All-Pro AJ Terrell.
Probably the best tackling corner in the draft, Lassiter is capable of filling lanes quickly and is aggressive at the point of attack. He is sticky in coverage with good fundamentals and plays with maximum effort.
Fresh off his stellar performance in the 2024 College Football National Championship Game, University of Michigan cornerback Sainristil showed NFL scouts that he isn't afraid of the big stage as he set the CFP title game record for an interception he returned to the end zone for 81 yards. He is slightly undersized at 5'10 and 182 pounds but he is gritty, smart, and tough as nails.
A talent worth a 1st round pick, McKinstry from Alabama may be the most polished cover corner in the draft. He will have to improve at getting his head around while maintaining coverage and tracking the ball in the air, but with solid coaching and good technique, he could develop into an elite player.