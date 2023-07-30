A sneak peak at Atlanta Falcons opponents for 2024 season
The 2023 Super Bowl favorites highlight a far tougher Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
Kansas City Chiefs
Even hosting the Chiefs at home it is hard to find any angle on this game to be excited about. Mahomes and the Chiefs show no signs of slowing down and this is one of the few home games to go to simply to see the greatness of the other team with low expectations for the Falcons.
Denver Broncos
Barring a run to the Super Bowl by both teams this season Atlanta's first chance to see hated rival and current Broncos head coach Sean Payton will be in Denver in the 2024 season. This currently appears to be one of the easier games on Atlanta's schedule with the Broncos clearly struggling on both sides of the ball and a quarterback situation that even Sean Payton is unlikely to fix.
Washington Commanders
Another game that fans will circle this off-season as a likely win barring a huge shake-up in Washington. This team has a lot of great pieces but clear offensive issues and quarterback questions that will continue to plague a franchise that continues to look lost in a stacked division.