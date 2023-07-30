A sneak peak at Atlanta Falcons opponents for 2024 season
The 2023 Super Bowl favorites highlight a far tougher Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
Philadelphia Eagles
The final team that has been determined on Atlanta's schedule is the 2022 NFC champion Eagles. Clearly, when talking about teams that have an open window to win a championship the Eagles are near the top of the list.
With an unstoppable short-yardage play, a great defense, and talent at all the skill positions this is an Eagles team that is going to be a threat in the NFC for the foreseeable future. Barring Jalen Hurts regressing or serious injuries this team should be the favorite in the NFC heading into 2023.
Overall Atlanta's 2024 opponents that have been determined paint a far tougher picture than the 2023 season and add to the urgency for Arthur Smith and company. This is a team that needs to take advantage of a bad division and an easy schedule in the 2023 season.
It is already clear that the 2024 road to the playoffs will be far tougher and if Atlanta fails this season there isn't reason to believe the team will be able to take that next step the following season barring a blockbuster move.