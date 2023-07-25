All-time greatest names starting lineup for the Atlanta Falcons
Here is an all-time lineup for the Atlanta Falcons comprised of the best names in their history.
Atlanta Falcons' all-name lineup: Quarterback, running back, and fullback
QB: Dick Shiner (1971-1973)
RB: Cannonball Butler (1968-1971)
FB: Ovie Mughelli (2007-2011)
Listen, the only thing I will say about our quarterback is that I sure hope he was a star athlete in grade school, because I am sure that his peers didn't let his name go (kind of a hypocritical statement by me). Although, things were certainly much different back then. Just imagine if he was in school nowadays.
Cannonball Butler and Ovie Mughelli are two of the better players on this team. Both made a Pro Bowl with the Falcons. Mughelli is also a name that many fans are going to remember as he is one of the more recent players on this team.