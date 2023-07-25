All-time greatest names starting lineup for the Atlanta Falcons
Here is an all-time lineup for the Atlanta Falcons comprised of the best names in their history.
3 of 8
Atlanta Falcons' all-name lineup: Wide receivers and tight end
WR: Mareno Philyaw (2000)
WR: Jammi German (1998-2000)
TE: Boone Stutz (2006-2007)
It is such a shame that Mareno Philyaw only played in one game and failed to record a single statistic. Like, come on, we all want to yell "PHILYAW" when he crosses the goal line for a touchdown. Maybe we could get our 'quarterback' to force him the ball in the redzone.
Jammi German is just a great name, nothing else to say.
Boone Stutz sounds like a player who would either be the most powerful player in the league or the weakest—I can't figure it out.