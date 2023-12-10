Analytics show everything is on the line for the Atlanta Falcons in week 14
The Atlanta Falcons odds of winning the NFC South would shoot up to 84% with a win over the Buccaneers, but they would drop to 34% with a loss
While every game is important in the NFL, late-season games feel especially so. For the Atlanta Falcons, that is especially true as their season is essentially on the line in week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Atlanta Falcons need to rely on winning the division to make the playoffs and everything is on the line in their second matchup against the Bucs.
Everything is on the line for the Atlanta Falcons in week 14
Thankfully, Desmond Ridder was able to hit Kyle Pitts for a big gain and Younghoe Koo was able to be his usual self and make a clutch, game-winning field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 7.
That was just one of the many moments that led up to the most important game in nearly six years. If the Atlanta Falcons beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third straight time, then they will be within an inch of clinching the abysmal NFC South division.
However, if they lose, then they are in for a uphill climb.
84% chance of making the playoffs vs. 34% chance, at this stage in the season, is incredible. This single game represents a 50% swing for the Falcons.
I wrote about the implications recently and how crucial this game is, but I didn't know that it would be that big of a swing. This is essentially the season for the Atlanta Falcons.
It is also the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their playoff chances are 52% with a win and 8% with a loss.
Of course, these are numbers that can fluctuate depending on what you take into account, but they still represent just how big this game is. This might be the most impactful game of the season thus far.
This also feels like one of those patented Arthur Smith games where the offense comes out and does nothing the entire game and we find ourselves looking in from the outside thanks to it.
It won't help not having players like Nate Landman, David Onyemata, and Kaleb McGary due to injury. We can only pray that this team will show up and complete a sweep of the Bucs.