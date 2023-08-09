Another former Atlanta Falcons QB joins the team's staff
Not only have the Atlanta Falcons been shuffling around their roster but they have also been shuffling around their staff. In the midst of all the former Falcons players showing up to training camp, the team has decided to add their former quarterback, Matt Schaub, as a football analyst.
Now the Falcons have two of their former quarterbacks, T.J. Yates and Matt Schaub, along with offensive coordinator Dave Ragone who also played quarterback in the NFL.
There have been a lot of appearances from former Atlanta Falcons players during training camp but one of them will be sticking around. Matt Schaub, a former quarterback who had two stints with the Falcons, will be a mainstay after he was hired as a football analyst.
Schaub will join Michael Gray and Mike Snyder as the three analysts for what is an ascending team. It appears that Schaub has taken the place of Patrick Kramer who was named an offensive assistant at the conclusion of last season.
As previously mentioned, this is the second former Falcons QB hired by the team. T.J. Yates spent a season as a backup QB in 2014 and is now the wide receivers coach.
Matt Schaub, meanwhile, was a third-round pick by the Falcons back in 2004. He spent three seasons in Atlanta before he was traded to the Houston Texans where he made two Pro Bowls as their starting quarterback.
Schaub would go on to spend a season with the Raiders and Ravens and then return to the Falcons as their backup QB for his final five seasons. If you remember, Schaub put on a performance against the Seahawks in 2019 when Matt Ryan missed a game. He threw for 460 yards in a loss to Seattle.
One interesting note to conclude is the Falcons now have four staff members who each starred for three ACC schools—HC Arthur Smith with North Carolina, OC Dave Ragone with Louisville, T.J. Yates with North Carolina, and Matt Schaub with Virginia.
In fact, Smith, Ragone, and Yates had overlapping college careers.