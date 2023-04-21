Another former Atlanta Falcons WR suspended for gambling
It seems like we have a new problem within the NFL as five more players have been suspended for gambling. With gambling being easier than ever, it might become a relatively frequent problem.
Calvin Ridley, who was a member of the Atlanta Falcons at the time, was suspended indefinitely for placing money on football games while he was taking a break from the NFL. Now, there are a handful of players who will be forced to miss time on the football field, including another former Falcons wide receiver.
Five players suspended for betting on games, including another former Atlanta Falcons player
It was reported on Friday, by Ian Rapoport, that five players—four of which are members of the Lions (or, now, were members of the Lions) and one of which spent some time with the Atlanta Falcons not too long ago—were suspended by the NFL for placing bets on various games.
Stanley Berryhill is the former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver. The team signed him as an intriguing undrafted free agent out of Arizona last year. I named him as one of the four players to keep an eye on during last season's preseason. He ended up being waived during roster cuts before being picked up by the Arizona Cardinals for a month and then he went to the Lions.
You might be wondering why only three of the five players received the indefinite suspension that Calvin Ridley did, and that is because, according to Rapoport, Stanley Berryhill and former first-round pick Jameson Williams did not place bets on NFL games. Instead, they bet on college games while at the team's facility, which is against NFL policy.
Since the announcement of the suspensions, the Lions released CJ Moore and their former fifth-round pick Quintez Cephus.
Luckily, none of these incidents directly impact the current Atlanta Falcons roster. We know we have already had enough of that in the past.
