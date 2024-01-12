Assessing the Atlanta Falcons Options for their Head Coaching Vacancy
Bobby Slowik – After a strong year leading the Houston Texans’ offense, Slowik has seemingly popped up out of nowhere in chatter around head coaching openings. It seems worthwhile for Atlanta to bring him in for an interview, but he only has one year under his belt as an offensive coordinator and may need to wait another year or two for an opportunity.
Dave Canales – Similar to Slowik, Canales only has one year as an offensive coordinator, but he brought the best out of Baker Mayfield and helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the NFC South. His play-calling helped Mayfield limit mistakes, and he could be a good guide for whichever quarterback Atlanta brings in this off-season. This may be one to keep an eye on especially if the Bucs pull off an upset in the playoffs.