Atlanta Facons should consider bringing veteran pass rusher back to Georgia
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons' desperation at pass rusher should be at a healthy level after a failed offseason at the position. With Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie as your two starters, the only noteworthy move was losing Bud Dupree.
While there aren't any edge rushers left on the market without question marks there is one clear fit. Justin Houston would be a cheap veteran depth that could offer surprise production. Houston was a complete bust for the Panthers in the 2023 season and registered the worst year of his career.
However, with the complete mismanagement happening in Carolina it shouldn't be the end of the veteran's career. Just a year before in 2022, Houston put up 9.5 sacks with the Ravens. Before last year every year of his career Houston has managed at least 4.0 sacks.
In seven seasons of his career the veteran has registered 9.0 sacks or more. Houston's best seasons are behind him but there is reason to believe in the right situation the veteran can still be counted on for a level of production.
Atlanta can offer Houston a chance to return home as well with the thirty-five-year-old originally from Georgia and spending his college career as a Bulldog. Bringing Justin Houston into Atlanta is a wise move for a front office that shouldn't be content with a trio of Lorenzo Carter, Bralen Trice, and Arnold Ebiketie as their primary edge rushers.
There is still a chance that Calais Campbell opts to return but this move wouldn't block that decision. Houston can likely be added for an extremely team-friendly deal that can be escaped if needed. The former Bulldog has a career 112.0-sacks, 19-Forced fumbles, and 132-tackles for a loss.
An often overlooked career that includes an overwhelming 22.0-sack performance in the 2014 season with the Kansas City Chiefs. At the very least Houston's experience and leadership would be an asset for a young unproven group of pass rushers in Atlanta.