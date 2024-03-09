Atlanta Falcons: 1 free agent to watch at each position in 2024
A player at each position who you should watch for the Atlanta Falcons to sign in free agency.
Keep an eye on the Atlanta Falcons signing this QB and RB
You have likely heard the rumors by now, the Atlanta Falcons have interest in signing the veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.
There is no doubt that Kirk Cousins would fix the quarterback position for the Falcons right away. If he can come back fully healthy then the Falcons would have one of the best in the league and he would be a perfect fit for this new offense.
Don't expect any big signings at running back considering the team already has Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. However, they do need to look for a third back if they plan on letting Cordarrelle Patterson walk.
Boston Scott can do a little of everything—run, catch, return kicks, etc. He would be a nice extra weapon for the offense.