Atlanta Falcons: 1 free agent to watch at each position in 2024
A player at each position who you should watch for the Atlanta Falcons to sign in free agency.
Keep an eye on the Atlanta Falcons signing this LB, CB, and S
With Kaden Elliss and a healthy Troy Andersen, along with the likely return of Nate Landman, linebacker is another position the Falcons will go cheap at. Troy Reeder has recent experience with Raheem Morris and could be a depth option.
Since signing a massive contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, J.C. Jackson has been quite bad. The Chargers ate his contract and traded him back to the Patriots last season. If the Falcons are comfortable taking a chance on a struggling player who has big upside, they could sign the former interception machine.
Expect to see the Atlanta Falcons target a physical safety to place next to Jessie Bates. John Johnson is an obvious connection since he played under Raheem Morris for a few years. He would be another great veteran in the defensive backfield.