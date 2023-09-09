Atlanta Falcons: 10 bold predictions for the 2023 season
Ten bold predictions for what will be an exciting Atlanta Falcons team in 2023
10. Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, and Calais Campbell each have 7+ sacks
Pass rush? What's that?
We may find out what it is like to have a consistent pass rush, especially from the interior. The Falcons have three (four if you want to count a fully healthy Ta'Quon Graham) who can push the pocket and take down the quarterback.
Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata will be able to feed off of each other and they both certainly have the ability to reach seven sacks. And then for Calais Campbell, he will be closer to the edge and we all know what he has done throughout his career. Even at his advanced age, he can still get to the quarterback consistently.
This would be a huge thing for the Falcons after Grady Jarrett led the team with six sacks last year and the team had just 21 altogether. If this prediction becomes a fact then the three of them combined would tie or exceed the sack total of the entire 2022 Falcons team.