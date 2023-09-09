Atlanta Falcons: 10 bold predictions for the 2023 season
Ten bold predictions for what will be an exciting Atlanta Falcons team in 2023
3. Falcons lose just one game in the first two months of the season
Initially, I had this written up as the Falcons going undefeated for the first two months of the season but that would require them to go 8-0 which seems a little aggressive. Even so, going 7-1 would be extremely impressive for this team.
The Falcons schedule isn't too bad for the first few weeks but then they have two of their tougher games—both on the road—and then things ease back up a bit.
Here is who they will play in September and October:
- vs. Panthers
- vs. Packers
- @ Lions
- @ Jaguars (London)
- vs. Texans
- vs. Commanders
- @ Buccaneers
- @ Titans
As you can see, the Falcons will play two young quarterbacks who they could take advantage of but then they play a high-flying Lions offense and Trevor Lawrence and all his weapons. If this bold prediction turns into a fact, then I would guess that the loss would be to one of those two teams.