Atlanta Falcons: 10 bold predictions for the 2023 season
Ten bold predictions for what will be an exciting Atlanta Falcons team in 2023
6. DeMarcco Hellams leads the Falcons interceptions
As a seventh-round pick, DeMarcco Hellams has been overlooked since the Falcons drafted him. He went from being a player who was a candidate to be released, to a player who the Falcons have to get out on the field.
The Falcons have Jessie Bates, Richie Grant, and Jaylinn Hawkins who are all worthy of getting onto the field which puts Hellams in a bad spot. However, if Hellams continues to make plays then the coaching staff will have to keep him out there.
I think that Hellams will continue doing what he did in the preseason, forcing the coaching staff to play him which gives him a chance of racking up the interceptions.