Atlanta Falcons: 10 bold predictions for the 2023 season
Ten bold predictions for what will be an exciting Atlanta Falcons team in 2023
7. Falcons become first NFC team to clinch a playoff berth
The Falcons are set up for a lot more success in 2023. Despite having Marcus Mariota as their quarterback for much of the year, the Falcons were able to keep games close throughout the year—including every divisional game.
The NFC is not as top-heavy as the AFC. You have teams like the Eagles, Cowboys, and possibly the 49ers who figure to be in the hunt, but then there are a lot of unknowns. The Falcons have a chance to clinch the division and playoffs quicker than anyone.
The division figures to be weak so Atlanta could separate from the pack. Meanwhile, the other NFC divisions will be a slugfest as they all battle for first place, allowing Atlanta to secure a playoff berth before anyone else.