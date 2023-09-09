Atlanta Falcons: 10 bold predictions for the 2023 season
Ten bold predictions for what will be an exciting Atlanta Falcons team in 2023
8. Desmond Ridder leads the NFL in completion percentage
As a rookie starting in his first four games, Desmond Ridder completed 63.5% of his passes. That is a respectable number that he can build on in his first full season starting.
One thing you have to like about Ridder's projection is that he plays in an offense that will take a lot of pressure off of him. Arthur Smith will run the ball a lot with all his weapons, he will run a lot of screen passes, and he will run a lot of play-action fakes. All of that adds up to easy completions and open receivers.
I keep saying it but Ridder just needs to make the layups, not the three-pointers. He is smart and knows what he is doing out on the football field so he should be able to end the year with a high completion percentage.