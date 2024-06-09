Atlanta Falcons 10 largest cap hits for the 2024 season
The salary cap continues to set the NFL apart as the most equally competitive league in sports. It helps keep rosters equal and also introduces a lot of constant strategy and planning.
The Atlanta Falcons recently cleared their cap to sign players like Jessie Bates III and Kirk Cousins. This will hopefully transfer onto the field and result in the first championship for this franchise.
Let's look at the top ten cap hits going into the 2024 season.
Ten largest cap hits for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
1. QB Kirk Cousins: $25M
2. LT Jake Matthews: $21.8M
3. DT Grady Jarrett: $20.4M
4. RG Chris Lindstrom: $18M
5. S Jessie Bates III: $17.5M
6. RT Kaleb McGary: $12.5M
7. DT David Onyemata: $12.5M
8. CB A.J. Terrell: $12.3M
9. TE Kyle Pitts: $10.5M
10. LB Kaden Elliss: $8.5M
Smartly, the Atlanta Falcons have invested heavily in their offensive and defensive lines. Those two areas account for six out of the ten players in the top ten.
The top two players are the quarterback and left tackle. This has been a common theme in the NFL since they started realizing the importance of having an accurate passer and protecting the blindside of the passer.
Two of the players are still on rookie contracts (Kyle Pitts and A.J. Terrell) which is a good sign for the future health of this team. They aren't committed to a crazy amount of future money as they have so often been over the past decade. Seeing Kaden Elliss in the top ten with a cap hit of $8.5 million speaks to that even more.
All together, the Falcons should be happy with where their cap situation sits right now and in the future. They are in a much better position than they were at the end of the Thomas Dimitroff era.