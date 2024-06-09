Blogging Dirty
Atlanta Falcons 10 largest cap hits for the 2024 season

These ten players have the largest cap hits for the 2024 Falcons.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workout
Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workout / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
The salary cap continues to set the NFL apart as the most equally competitive league in sports. It helps keep rosters equal and also introduces a lot of constant strategy and planning.

The Atlanta Falcons recently cleared their cap to sign players like Jessie Bates III and Kirk Cousins. This will hopefully transfer onto the field and result in the first championship for this franchise.

Let's look at the top ten cap hits going into the 2024 season.

Ten largest cap hits for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons

1. QB Kirk Cousins: $25M

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workout / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

2. LT Jake Matthews: $21.8M

Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals / Norm Hall/GettyImages

3. DT Grady Jarrett: $20.4M

Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons
Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

4. RG Chris Lindstrom: $18M

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Washington Commanders v Atlanta Falcons / Kara Durrette/GettyImages

5. S Jessie Bates III: $17.5M

Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons
Indianapolis Colts v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

6. RT Kaleb McGary: $12.5M

Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons v Washington Commanders / G Fiume/GettyImages

7. DT David Onyemata: $12.5M

David Onyemata, Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons
Washington Commanders v Atlanta Falcons / Kara Durrette/GettyImages

8. CB A.J. Terrell: $12.3M

A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons
Washington Commanders v Atlanta Falcons / Kara Durrette/GettyImages

9. TE Kyle Pitts: $10.5M

Kyle Pitts, Carlton Davis III, Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

10. LB Kaden Elliss: $8.5M

Kaden Elliss, Bryce Young, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers / Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages

Smartly, the Atlanta Falcons have invested heavily in their offensive and defensive lines. Those two areas account for six out of the ten players in the top ten.

The top two players are the quarterback and left tackle. This has been a common theme in the NFL since they started realizing the importance of having an accurate passer and protecting the blindside of the passer.

Two of the players are still on rookie contracts (Kyle Pitts and A.J. Terrell) which is a good sign for the future health of this team. They aren't committed to a crazy amount of future money as they have so often been over the past decade. Seeing Kaden Elliss in the top ten with a cap hit of $8.5 million speaks to that even more.

All together, the Falcons should be happy with where their cap situation sits right now and in the future. They are in a much better position than they were at the end of the Thomas Dimitroff era.

