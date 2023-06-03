Atlanta Falcons: 10 Most important players of past 10 seasons
1. Matt Ryan, QB, 2008-2021
For 14 seasons the Atlanta Falcons did not have to worry about the quarterback position. Matt Ryan was one of the most reliable players in NFL history and brought never-before-seen success to the city of Atlanta.
Ryan was a lot like his blindside blocker, Jake Matthews, he just went out there and played every single Sunday. In his 14 seasons with the Falcons, he only missed three games. He played 222 games for the Falcons with a respectable 120-102 record, considering some of the teams he played on.
Matt Ryan has been the most important player in franchise history, much less over the past ten seasons. He ended his career with the Falcons having completed 5,242 of his 8,003 passes (65.5%) for 59,735 yards and 367 touchdowns. Matty Ice also orchestrated 42 game-winning drives with the Falcons.
Debate all you want, Matt Ryan deserves to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.