Atlanta Falcons: 10 Most important players of past 10 seasons
2 of 10
9. Tony Gonzalez, TE, 2009-2013
I feel like I deserve to get punched for putting Tony Gonzalez so low on this list but it is hard to put him any higher considering he only played one season between the seasons in which this list is based around.
Even in his final NFL season, Gonzalez hauled in 83 catches for 859 yards and eight touchdowns. Not too bad for a 37-year-old tight end in his 17th season. He was also named to his 14th Pro Bowl in his which is just remarkable.
While his team did not have the season they expected following their loss in the NFC Conference Championship the season prior, Tony G still made his mark on the team and league.