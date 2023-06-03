Atlanta Falcons: 10 Most important players of past 10 seasons
7. Calvin Ridley, WR, 2018-2021
Calvin Ridley's career with the Atlanta Falcons came to a sad and disappointing end last year, nevertheless, he was still a great player for the team who drafted him in 2018.
Ridley was drafted to be a strong complement to Julio Jones and he delivered on that, and more. He was a consistent player who feasted opposite of Julio. With an aging Julio, Ridley was also able to take over for him as the top receiver when Julio had to sit out.
In 49 games with the Falcons, Calvin Ridley had 248 catches for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also moved the chains a total of 171 times.
His career with the Falcons might be over, but we will still have the opportunity to watch him break ankles on his sharp routes with the Jacksonville Jaguars.