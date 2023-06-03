Atlanta Falcons: 10 Most important players of past 10 seasons
6. Deion Jones, LB, 2016-2021
The Atlanta Falcons drafted Deion Jones in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and he hit the ground running.
Jones became the playmaker on the defensive side of the ball for a Falcons defense that needed one in the worst way. He helped the Falcons make the Super Bowl in his first season, alongside a number of other rookies (Keanu Neal deserves a shoutout as well). While they still didn't have a great defense that year, they did just enough up until the final quarter and final drive in overtime of the season.
Debo amassed 652 tackles, 40 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 44 PBUs, 11 interceptions for 379 yards, and five touchdowns in 85 games for the Falcons. His five touchdowns came just short of an NFL record for a linebacker.
It also helps your legacy in Atlanta when you own Drew Brees like Debo did.