Atlanta Falcons: 10 Most important players of past 10 seasons
2. Julio Jones, WR, 2011-2020
The Atlanta Falcons made a huge trade on draft night to go get Julio Jones and they certainly reaped the benefits as he became the greatest wide receiver of the generation and one of the best of all time.
The things Julio could do on the gridiron were simply remarkable. He might just be the most complete receiver in the history of the NFL. Just think about his size, strength, ball skills, hands, speed, blocking, run-after-catch, and selflessness—it was all special.
Julio Jones reeled in 848 passes for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns over ten seasons. In 2015 he caught a staggering 136 balls for 1,871 yards. He had five straight seasons with 1,400+ receiving yards and came within six yards of extending it to six seasons. He was also one of four receivers in NFL history with three 1,500+ yard receiving seasons.
He meant so much to the fans and even more to his team. Julio Jones is one of the greatest players of all time.