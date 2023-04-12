Atlanta Falcons 2023 Mock Draft: Top prospect falls to the Falcons
Atlanta Falcons selection (R1, P8): Tyree WIlson, EDGE, Texas Tech
This would be a dream scenario for the Atlanta Falcons; Tyree Wilson is simply an animal on the football field.
Wilson is exactly what this team needs, a pass rusher that has the potential to be among the best in the NFL. Wilson has size, speed, bend, and anything else you could ask for from an outside rusher. As I talked about in my scouting report of him, he would fit right into the Falcons' defense and could be the cherry on top for a revitalized defensive line.
With all this being said, I don't know that he will slip to pick eight. However, in this mock draft, the Falcons had luck on their side as they land a player who is reminiscent of Myles Garrett.