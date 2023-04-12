Atlanta Falcons 2023 Mock Draft: Top prospect falls to the Falcons
Atlanta Falcons selection (R2, P44): Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
One of the biggest needs for the Atlanta Falcons right now is a number-two wide receiver. While the signings of Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller are nice, they need to bring in a WR that has high upside—someone like Michael Wilson.
This is, ironically, the second straight 'Wilson' they take, and both of them are similar players at their specific positions. This Wilson stands at six-foot-two and weighs 213 pounds, those are two numbers that will catch the eye of Arthur Smith.
He has struggled to stay on the field for Stanford, so this is a risk but the potential is strong enough to take the risk.
Something else that is ironic about this is that NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared him to Mack Hollins.