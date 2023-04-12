Atlanta Falcons 2023 Mock Draft: Top prospect falls to the Falcons
Atlanta Falcons selection (R4, P110): K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson
K.J. Henry is an underrated prospect coming out of Clemson. He has five years of experience and broke out as a pass rusher this past season for the Tigers. If the Atlanta Falcons see him on the board in the fourth round, they need to pounce on him.
He is six-foot-four, and 255 pounds, so he should be able to handle the NFL. It also doesn't hurt to come from a school that has seen a lot of defensive linemen get drafted.
Atlanta Falcons selection (R4, P113): Chandler Zavala, OG, NC State
We stay in the ACC as the Atlanta Falcons pick up their guard for the future. The Falcons don't have a clear candidate to take over for Elijah Wilkinson who has already signed with the Arizona Cardinals. As it stands right now, Matt Hennessy would be their left guard.
Look for them to add to the position, possibly by way of Chandler Zavala who is a good fit for the Arthur Smith scheme.