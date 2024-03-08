Atlanta Falcons 2023 position review and grades: Wide receiver
Wide receiver appeared to be a weakness of the Atlanta Falcons' going into 2023 and that proved to be the case.
2 of 2
- 11 receptions
- 161 yards
- 1 TD
Here was supposed to be the burner for the Falcons offense and while he produced a couple of long plays against division rivals, the production wasn't what we had hoped it would be.
- 12 receptions
- 101 yards
- 0 TD
Don't even get me started on the trade deadline acquisition by the Falcons. Van Jefferson played way too many snaps for a player who couldn't do anything. It was yet another disappointment among many disappointments.
Summary:
You cannot help but be harsh on the wide receiver position for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons. It was all sorts of terrible and you don't need me to tell you that. Thanks to Drake London, this grade isn't an 'F-.'