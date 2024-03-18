Falcons 2024 Mock Draft: Kirk Cousins doesn't stop Atlanta from selecting QB
How would we feel about this?
By Ryan Heckman
In the second round, the Falcons stay on the defensive side of the ball and add some talent to their front. Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro is the pick here, and he's going to come in and offer a ton of explosion and quickness from the interior of the line.
Orhorhoro stands 6-foot-4, 294 pounds with a strong, muscular build and draws comparisons to a guy like Justin Madubuike of the Ravens. This is someone who can quickly turn into a leader within this unit. He's easy to like and an easy guy to follow because of how aggressive he plays the game. His on-field demeanor is fun; we'll just put it that way.
He's good in both aspects of the game, but especially shines as a pass rusher. Orhorhoro takes that part of the game personally. Over the last three seasons with the Tigers, Orhorhoro has compiled 24.0 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Adding someone like this to a room that includes David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett could create quite the scary front in Atlanta.