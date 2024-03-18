Falcons 2024 Mock Draft: Kirk Cousins doesn't stop Atlanta from selecting QB
How would we feel about this?
By Ryan Heckman
Funny enough, with all of the talk about Kirk Cousins and the offense, the Falcons decide to go defense once again in the third round. This time, they add some competition to the safety room with Miami's Kamren Kinchens, who will come in and compete with DeMarcco Hellams at the strong spot.
Hellams was fine as a rookie in 2023, but if the Falcons could add some competition and maybe, even potentially upgrade the position, then why not? This is a roster that's built to win, for the most part. Adding talent at any position is a win.
Kinchens didn't have the greatest performance at the Combine, which is why his stock may have fallen a bit. Still, he's a good player on tape. He's very instinctual and that allows him to find the football more often than not.
This guy is unafraid of contact, too. Kinchens can hit with the best of them, and loves to send a message while making tackles. He very well could end up taking over Hellams' starting spot in a hurry.