Falcons 2024 NFL Mock Draft: The QB has landed, but not who you think
Atlanta gets their quarterback. Will he be the franchise passer this team needs?
By Ryan Heckman
The Falcons definitely need to add some help at defensive back this offseason, and that's why they go with Louisville corner Jarvis Brownlee Jr. in the third round. At 5-foot-11, Brownlee brings average size to the position. But, not having overwhelming size doesn't matter much when you play like this kid does.
In coverage, Brownlee's best attribute is knowing when to make his move in cutting off receivers' routes. He's good at disguising himself for opposing quarterbacks and then, when the moment is perfect, he strikes.
In run support, this guy is a menace. He might enjoy playing the run more so than the pass, and he plays in the secondary. He's a physical, nasty player against opposing ball carriers. A lot of corners are either scared to make a tackle against a bigger running back with momentum, or they're incapable.
Brownlee is neither one of those things. He's going to bring the hammer, and Raheem Morris will love that about him.