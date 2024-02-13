Falcons 2024 NFL Mock Draft: The QB has landed, but not who you think
Atlanta gets their quarterback. Will he be the franchise passer this team needs?
By Ryan Heckman
In the fourth round, the Falcons go after a wide receiver to pair with Drake London, getting some tremendous value here with Florida's Ricky Pearsall. The wide receiver position is an area where Atlanta could see major turnover this offseason, and for good reason. Next to London, the team had guys like Van Jefferson (acquired midseason in 2023), Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller as the next men up.
It wouldn't be crazy to think that only one, if any, will be back for the 2024 season, and that could be Jefferson, since the team invested in him at the deadline.
Pearsall could come in, though, and establish himself as the clear WR2 from the get-go. He's also the perfect compliment to a receiver like London. Standing 6-foot-1 and being versatile in where he can line up, Pearsall absolutely shreds zone defenses. And, lucky for him, that's where most of the league has trended on that side of the ball.
He is much like the type of wideout who can get lost in defenses easily. He'll find a soft spot and, before you know it, he's got the ball in his hands. He's a high-IQ football player who will be a very, very valuable asset for a young quarterback. This is a home-run type of pick.