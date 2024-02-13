Falcons 2024 NFL Mock Draft: The QB has landed, but not who you think
Atlanta gets their quarterback. Will he be the franchise passer this team needs?
By Ryan Heckman
It's typically a smart move to snag a starting defensive player from a school like LSU, if recent history tells us anything. Jordan Jefferson comes in as a big man in the middle and can make his presence felt immediately.
The man is a behemoth at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds and he specializes in stopping the run. That's an area Atlanta needs to improve in a big way, after finishing last season in the middle of the pack, allowing over 118 yards per game on the ground. Jefferson is a stout run defender and can be used in short yardage and goal line situations, at the very least. He could turn into a starting-caliber player in a year or two.
The Falcons, yet again, go defensive line. This draft has seen them add three big guys up front now, with a pair of pass rushers and an interior lineman. This second pass rusher out of Wake Forest, Jasheen Davis, might be a little undersized at 6-foot-3, 259 pounds. But, he has some excellent burst off the line of scrimmage.
His explosion and acceleration are fun to watch. These characteristics come into play against the run, too. He's lightning in a bottle when chasing down running plays. He could use some more strength in his lower half, but the finesse moves are certainly there for Davis to carve out a role as a pro.