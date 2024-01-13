Atlanta Falcons 2024 Quarterback Wish List Rankings
Who would you want to start at quarterback for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons?
Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons functional starter from 2023 was a disappointment his first full year as the No. 1 quarterback. He had some flash plays and great throws, but mixed in with that were a lot of backbreaking mistakes that wound up losing the Falcons more games. He did have his moments in the fourth quarter where he led some game winning drives and fourth quarter comebacks. The mistakes were too many, and there wasn't enough good to offset the bad. The bad was just way too bad. If Ridder starts again in Atlanta, he will have to stop turning the ball over and start scoring more touchdowns. He will have to get quicker at reading defenses and drastically improve his mechanics.
Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons would be better off cutting Taylor Heinicke than keeping him. He was mediocre at best in Atlanta with just a 55 percent completion percentage and a passer rating of 74.7. Both would have been last in the league for any starter. He's not a good football player at this point in his career and would be better off trying to ply his wares as a coach moving forward. Atlanta should move on and save $7 million to use on either another quarterback, or if they end up going the rookie or Russell Wilson routes, they will have extra money for either a wide receiver or defender.