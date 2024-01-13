Atlanta Falcons 2024 Quarterback Wish List Rankings
Who would you want to start at quarterback for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons?
Tier 3: Veteran Free Agents
The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of cap flexibility to get a veteran quarterback, if they want to. But there are some fun and unique contract options they could explore on this list. There are four standouts that will be covered here. There are obviously more options that could potentially work, but may not be ideal for the system the Falcons will be running with the new coaching staff. Contract situation matters a whole lot more in this situation than anything else. The top options for contract flexibility will be what's important if they miss out on the prior options.
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
The most interesting veteran option on the market would be Russell Wilson. While there have been reports about him not being ideal in the locker room, he has a lot of ties to Atlanta with his wife being from here and is getting $37 million from the Broncos regardless in 2024. The deal with Denver has heavy offsets if he signs elsewhere. That means he'd have to sign for more than the $37 million per year from his new team to make it worthwhile for him to try and hardball negotiations. So at this point, he should look into a veteran minimum deal.
With a veteran quarterback like Wilson who can run an offense effectively and only costing around $1.1 million towards the cap if he takes the minimum deal, the Falcons could go out and really build the defense even more than they already have. Wilson has shown that he is a top-level quarterback in the past and would fit in very well with who the Falcons have on offense. He could be like an older version of Justin Fields, but he would have to really start attacking the middle of the field more than he currently does. The Falcons have the weapons to help him out, but the new coach would have to want someone with his skillset here, and he'd have to be willing to be a mentor.