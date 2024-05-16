Atlanta Falcons 2024 Schedule: Key games and initial reactions
By Eric Wells
- The day has come when the Falcons' schedule has been released, after already getting some leaks of games like the Steelers, Eagles, Chiefs, and Raiders in Week 15. The Falcons have four primetime games this season, and this could be the season in which they capitalize on the exposure. Here’s the full schedule:
Preseason
Friday, Aug. 9
7 p.m. ET
at Miami Dolphins
FOX 5
Preseason
Saturday, Aug. 17
Noon ET
at Baltimore Ravens
FOX 5
Preseason
Friday, Aug. 23
7 p.m. ET
Jacksonville Jaguars
FOX 5
Week 1
Sunday, Sept. 8
1 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Steelers
FOX
Week 2
Monday, Sept. 16
8:15 p.m. ET
at Philadelphia Eagles
ESPN
Week 3
Sunday, Sept. 22
8:20 p.m. ET
Kansas City Chiefs
NBC
Week 4
Sunday, Sept. 29
1 p.m. ET
New Orleans Saints
FOX
Week 5
Thursday, Oct. 3
8:15 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Prime Video
Week 6
Sunday, Oct. 13
4:25 p.m. ET
at Carolina Panthers
FOX
Week 7
Sunday, Oct. 20
1 p.m. ET
Seattle Seahawks
FOX
Week 8
Sunday, Oct. 27
1 p.m. ET
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOX
Week 9
Sunday, Nov. 3
1 p.m. ET
Dallas Cowboys
FOX
Week 10
Sunday, Nov. 10
1 p.m. ET
at New Orleans Saints
FOX
Week 11
Sunday, Nov. 17
4:05 p.m. ET
at Denver Broncos
FOX
Week 12
BYE
Week 13
Sunday, Dec. 1
1 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Chargers
CBS
Week 14
Sunday, Dec. 8
1 p.m. ET
at Minnesota Vikings
FOX
Week 15
Monday, Dec. 16
8:40 p.m. ET
at Las Vegas Raiders
ESPN
Week 16
Sunday, Dec. 22
1 p.m. ET
New York Giants
FOX
Week 17
Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 28/29
TBD
at Washington Commanders
TBD
Week 18
TBD
TBD
Carolina Panthers
TBD
The first quarter of the schedule is loaded with primetime games for the Falcons. The addition of Kirk Cousins and new Head Coach Raheem Morris has brought some attention to Atlanta. There are some tough matchups as well, so the team will need to be up to the test. We know the usual suspects, Tampa Bay, Carolina, and the other guys in the division. Out of these three, the biggest threat remains the Bucs (a Thursday Night matchup highlights the first of two). The Bucs have added to their pass rush and solidified Baker Mayfield as their QB with a 3-year, 100 million-dollar contract. Beyond those rivals, these are some more games that I have my eye on for the upcoming season.
Week 1: Smith returns to The Benz
- The return of Arthur Smith will bring out a big contingent of fans who were upset with the former Head Coach. Their groans were softly heard, but I expect them to be a lot louder this time around. The Steelers have added both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, so they will be formidable. Not to mention Steelers fans have historically traveled well, and are a mainstay in the city.
Week 2: Falcons @ Philly
- This first three-game stretch will be a true test for the team and will bring a lot of QB controversy if things don’t go our way. Following their Super Bowl appearance in 2022, the Eagles had a rough flight during the back half of the season in 2023. This matchup has two teams in two different trajectories, although Philly remains a strong opponent. Hopefully, the Falcons' defense can match up with A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley, Devonta Smith and Jalen Hurts.
Week 13: vs Los Angeles Chargers
- Under new Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers are claiming that they want to be a tough, smashmouth football team. They’ve added All-American offensive tackle Joe Alt through the draft, and all signs point to them sticking true to this. There have been a large number of additions to the defensive line for the Falcons, and this will be a game where you would like to see those additions pay dividends.
Week 9: @ Dallas Cowboys
- To become a deep-run playoff team, we will need to show we can take out some teams like Dallas, and Philadelphia. We get two of those tests, with some strong overall rosters. The addition of Kirk Cousin is for games like this, where previously I’d be leaning towards projecting a loss, but now in a situation where it’s more of a toss-up, depending on how the defense adjusts throughout the season. I believe in Kirk and company getting things done offensively, but the defense will need to do their part to become the team I believe the Falcons can be in 2024.
Week 4: Kansas City @ The Benz
- I contemplated adding this team to the games to look out for. The back-to-back champions will come to Atlanta early in the season, in primetime at that. The team will need to prove it belongs, and the league is forcing our card with this one. There are not many answers for Patrick Mahomes, other than immense pressure like the Bucs provided in 2020. That offensive line isn’t around anymore, and it seems like not many teams know what to do. I’ll continue to hold faith that my Birds can get the job done, though.