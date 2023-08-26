Atlanta Falcons: 3 bold final roster cuts that should be made
Following what we have seen from the Atlanta Falcons during the preseason, here are three bold cuts that the team should make when trimming down to 53 players
The Atlanta Falcons have finished up their preseason slate and now they are hard at work trying to trim their roster down to just 53 players.
Terry Fontenot has until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to reach that strict mark that the NFL has set. This means that there will be 37 players who are released prior to August 29th. If the Falcons decide to shop for other players who are released then they will have to cut even more players than that. Unless, of course, they place a player or two on the injured reserve.
To get to the roster limit the Falcons have to make so many tough decisions. Good players are going to be looking for new jobs because there isn't room for everyone—the NFL is a cruel world.
Some decisions will be tougher than others and some could even be bold. Here we are going to look at three bold moves the Falcons should make as they try to get their roster down to 53 players.