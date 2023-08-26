Atlanta Falcons: 3 bold final roster cuts that should be made
Following what we have seen from the Atlanta Falcons during the preseason, here are three bold cuts that the team should make when trimming down to 53 players
1. The Atlanta Falcons should cut QB Taylor Heinicke
Next to DeMarcco Hellams, Logan Woodside has been a star for the Atlanta Falcons this preseason and he is the reason that the Falcons should consider admitting an offseason mistake by releasing Taylor Heinicke.
Heinicke's story is amazing and should be made into a movie one day but we cannot ignore the fact that he was one of the most inaccurate quarterbacks in the league last year and he wasn't very good in preseason.
Woodside has outplayed him by a mile and that should earn Woodside the second spot on the depth chart.
The Falcons won't release Heinicke since it doesn't make any sense financially, nevertheless, each roster spot is so important and Heinicke's spot could be used on a player who has balled out this preseason.