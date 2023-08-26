Atlanta Falcons: 3 bold final roster cuts that should be made
Following what we have seen from the Atlanta Falcons during the preseason, here are three bold cuts that the team should make when trimming down to 53 players
2. The Atlanta Falcons should cut FB Keith Smith
The fullback position is still a big part of what Arthur Smith does offensively, so cutting Keith Smith has nothing to do with him playing what is known as a dying position.
This 'bold cut' stems from the fact that the Falcons have other options at the position. Parker Hesse is a hybrid tight end who has played a fair amount of fullback during his time in Atlanta.
And then there is the younger Clint Ratkovich who had an excellent preseason.
The one thing the Falcons would miss with Keith Smith is the veteran presence and the special teams prowess. He has become one of the favorites in that locker room over the past few years but this is a business that has no problem replacing older players with younger players.