Atlanta Falcons: 3 bold final roster cuts that should be made
Following what we have seen from the Atlanta Falcons during the preseason, here are three bold cuts that the team should make when trimming down to 53 players
3. The Atlanta Falcons should cut CB Mike Hughes
The Atlanta Falcons have plenty of nickel cornerbacks on their active roster which could/should make veteran Mike Hughes expendable.
Mike Hughes was signed to be the primary slot corner but since then Dee Alford has continued to get better and first-round talent Clark Phillips was still available when the Falcons were on the clock in the fourth round.
The injury to Jeff Okudah also further complicates things for Atlanta. While Hughes has a lot of career snaps as a boundary corner, he is best suited to line up inside. The Falcons need to find an experienced outside corner to back up A.J. Terrell and Tre Flowers while Okudah is absent.
Putting Okudah on IR won't be an option unless his injury is more severe than they anticipated. There are only so many roster spots so keeping three slot corners isn't ideal. Clark Phillips can play outside but it sounds like the Falcons want to keep him inside until he gains enough experience.
It is a weird problem the Falcons have and the most logical solution would be to cut ties with the Hughes.
However, this is another roster cut that doesn't make any sense financially, so do not expect to see it happen. Not to mention, Hughes is another experienced veteran who brings special teams value.