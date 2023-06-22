Atlanta Falcons: 3 players who could be surprising cuts
Three players who could be surprising cuts for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons roster looks vastly different from a year ago. Terry Fontenot finally had full resources available to him and he took advantage of it.
Also Read: History proves you should not be worried about Kyle Pitts
The Falcons had a number of draft picks that they were able to play with. They used those picks to bring in a couple of veterans—Jonnu Smith and Jeff Okudah—and still had enough capital to land a solid draft class.
But the headliner of the offseason was the money. It had been years since the Falcons had cap space to play with and it was great to watch the Falcons be among the most active teams in free agency. All of this has resulted in a significantly improved team that could shock the league.
With any addition comes a subtraction. There will be players who end up being cut that weren't expected to be cut, which is what we are here to talk about. A few players who could be surprising cuts will be listed on the following slides.