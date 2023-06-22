Atlanta Falcons: 3 players who could be surprising cuts
DT Eddie Goldman could be cut by the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons signed Eddie Goldman last offseason to be a depth piece for a thin defensive line. But not too long after signing him, they watched him retire. Then this offseason, Goldman fell right back into their laps, only adding to the suddenly deep Falcons' defensive line.
The veteran, Eddie Goldman, should be a depth piece who can come in and plug up holes. With that being said, his spot on the roster is not solidified.
Why is that? Goldman isn't getting any younger, hasn't played football in two years, and did not have a good season the last time he was on the field for the Bears.
Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Calais Campbell, and Ta'Quon Graham will all make the roster, so there aren't many spots left. The Falcons like Timmy Horne and they signed a few veterans who could push Goldman into free agency.