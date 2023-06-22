Atlanta Falcons: 3 players who could be surprising cuts
OLB Ade Ogundeji could be cut by the Atlanta Falcons
If you watched the Atlanta Falcons last season then you watched one of the worst seasons by an NFL player, and you might not have even realized it—which proves my point. Ade Ogundeji was so bad in his second season, yet he kept his starting moniker all year.
I have already gone over his dismal season, which you can read here. He was one of the most ineffective players in the NFL last year.
Ade's role on this team is now uncertain. At the most, he will play a handful of snaps each game as a rotational player, which also means he isn't guaranteed to have a roster spot. If another young player shows promise, then they could get the nod.