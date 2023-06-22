Atlanta Falcons: 3 players who could be surprising cuts
LB Mykal Walker could be cut by the Atlanta Falcons
Much like Ade Ogudeji, Mykal Walker did not have the season that expected. He spent much of the season next to Rashaan Evans on the field but saw his snaps dwindle down the stretch. During his short NFL career, he has seen his level of play drop as his number of snaps increase.
We know that Troy Andersen and Kaden Elliss will be the two starters for the Falcons. Right now, Walker would be right behind those two on the depth chart, however, if he doesn't improve this offseason then things could get hairy for him.
The Falcons have kept Nate Landman and Dorian Etheridge around because of the promise they have shown. They could eventually jump Walker on the depth chart which would spell the end for the former fourth-round pick. Also, keep an eye on UDFA Mike Jones Jr.