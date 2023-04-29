Atlanta Falcons: 3 Players who lost their job following day two of the NFL Draft
Atlanta Falcons OLB David Anenih is out of a job
It is fine if you don't recognize his name, but David Anenih was a player the Atlanta Falcons grabbed off of Pittsburgh's practice squad last year. They were fond of him coming out of Houston in 2022. He ended up signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans.
He was eventually released by the Titans and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad before the Falcons ended up stealing him by signing him to their active roster.
He is a six-foot-two, 245-pound outside linebacker who, quite frankly, just lost any hope he had of making the Falcons' final roster. The team now has Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone, Ade Ogundeji, and Zach Harrison; they aren't going to keep more outside linebackers than that.
David Anenih will have to fight for his life if he wants to make the final 53-man roster.