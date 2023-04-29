Atlanta Falcons: 3 Players who lost their job following day two of the NFL Draft
Atlanta Falcons RB Caleb Huntley is out of a job
This one is disappointing, no doubt about it. You have to feel bad for the former Ball State running back who gave the Atlanta Falcons a lot of juice carrying the rock up the middle when called upon this past season.
His season was cut short by a season-ending injury and now that might end up being his final act with the Falcons. He is the perfect example of unfortunate circumstances. He is a good player who is now likely on his way out following the Falcons' first-round pick of Bijan Robinson.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, and Bijan Robinson are all locks to make the roster and Avery Williams will likely get the upper hand due to his impact on special teams. Huntley will be making his way back from injury which also puts him behind the eight ball.
Things just have not gone Caleb Huntley's way over the past couple of days and while he might be able to stick around on the practice squad, he is a long shot to make the final roster barring injury or the team justify keeping around five running backs.
Most recent draft news for the Falcons: