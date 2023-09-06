Atlanta Falcons: 3 players who must step up in Week 1 vs Carolina Panthers
By Eric Wells
3. Arnold Ebiketie
The pass rush has been something missing for the Falcons for 3 years. The one area where all fans can agree is that we've given opposing quarterbacks way too much time.
This was something that was addressed somewhat heavily, with the additions of Bud Dupree, Kaden Elliss, and Calais Campbell during free agency. Include draft addition of Zach Harrison (more of a run stopping DE), and you see that at least the front 4 was a priority.
Arnold Ebiketie himself was drafted to answer these problems in 2022, and I believe will breakout this year; beyond needing to step up against the Panthers. AK posted a 93.3 pass rush grade in the preseason game vs the Dolphins. If we can get something anywhere near this during this game, it will be a very welcomed sight.
These different areas of the Falcons will be highly important come Sunday, and hopefully these players pop up on your screens making plays to help bring the W home for the Birds.