Atlanta Falcons: 3 reasons you should not want Justin Fields
Justin Fields has been among the listed names of potential quarterback targets for the Atlanta Falcons but there are reasons he should be avoided.
3. Justin Fields would cost draft picks... and would soon demand a lot of money
Should the Falcons pay a quarterback or draft a quarterback this offseason? Both have their advantages but trading for Justin Fields would use up both resources.
While Fields is still on his rookie contract, he only has one year left with the potential for a fifth year if it is exercised.
Trading for Fields would require commitment for the future. You are not going to give up draft picks for a quarterback to start just 17 games. Fields would be looking for an extension which means one thing: Fields would require giving up both resources—picks and money.