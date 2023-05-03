Atlanta Falcons: 3 Trends Terry Fontenot broke during 2023 NFL Draft
Trends that the Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot broke during the 2023 NFL Draft
There are a lot of storylines you can unpack from each draft and that is certainly true about the 2023 NFL Draft. Terry Fontenot, the Atlanta Falcons general manager, put together a nice haul that included a generational running back, some offensive line and secondary reinforcements, and a physically gifted edge rusher.
The roster is in a lot better shape than it was a week ago. The offense looks like a terrifying unit that is now led by Bijan Robinson who should set the league on fire pretty quickly. Not only do you have Robinson but now you have another strong blocker in front of him on what was an already strong offensive line.
Anyways, a few of these picks broke some league-wide and personal trends for the Falcons. It was just Fontenot's third draft, so there isn't too much data on him, but he still had a few trends that he broke during the three-day event.
Two of these streaks will be personal for Fontenot while one will be a streak that the whole league had going for a number of years.